Shehbaz Sharif said Kashmiris rejected the visit of Indian PM and observed Black Day.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Monday said that Indian Prime Minister’s staged visit to Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) and laying foundation stones of hydroelectric projects, in contravention of Indus Waters Treaty, was another desperate attempt to project false ‘normalcy’ in occupied territory.

In a tweet on social media platform Twitter, he said, “We stand with Kashmiris as they rejected the visit and observed Black Day.”

