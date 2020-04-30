Bilawal Bhutto said that we are against the thinking behind Imran Khan's politics.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Friday said that we created history by sending selected prime minister home, Dunya News reported.

Bilawal Bhutto while talking to media, after his meeting with Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif, said that we are against the thinking behind Imran Khan s politics.

Bilwal said that joint efforts are needed to repair the “damaged” economy of Pakistan and added that we will have to work hard to get the economy back on its feet.

The PPP chairman said that we have worked on the Charter of Democracy in the past. He said that we will complete our work in the light of Charter of Democracy.

