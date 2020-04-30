IMF has predicted that inflation in Pakistan will remain in double digits of 11.2 percent this year.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The International Monetary Fund (IMF) has released the World Economic Outlook Report. The IMF’s World Economic Outlook report predicts that Pakistan s economic growth, inflation and current account deficit targets will not be met this year.

According to the report, the economic growth rate is projected to be 4 percent against the target of 4.8 percent this year and 4.2 percent next year. The GDP growth was 5.6 percent in the last fiscal year.

According to the report, inflation in Pakistan is likely to remain in double digits of 11.2 percent this year while the government had set an annual target of average inflation of 8 percent.

In addition, the current account deficit will reach 5.3 percent of GDP, while the target was set at 0.7 percent. On the other hand, the current account deficit is expected to reach about $19 billion.

According to the IMF s World Economic Outlook report, the unemployment rate in Pakistan was 7.4 percent last year, compared to 7 percent this year and 6.7 percent next year.

According to the report, the Ukraine-Russia war has created a global humanitarian crisis, the conflict has slowed down the global economy, and has had a negative impact on global commodity prices, trade and financial resources.

