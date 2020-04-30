Dost Mazari said that suspended officers have no authority to submit report regarding the assembly.

LAHORE (Dunya News) - The Deputy Speaker Punjab Assembly Dost Muhammad Mazari on Sunday rejected the report sent to Governor Punjab by the Secretary Assembly, Dunya News reported.

Dost Mazari was of the view that he has suspended four officers of the Punjab Assembly including the secretary assembly and said that how can a suspended officer submit a report to the governor.

The Secretary to the Punjab Assembly has been suspended due to commotion in the Ppppunjab Assembly on Saturday and negligence in other matters. The suspended officers have no authority to submit a report regarding the assembly.

