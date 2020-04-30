Islamabad urged Kabul to take action against individuals involved in militant activities in Pakistan

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan on Wednesday summoned Afghanistan s charge d affaires to lodge protest over terrorist attack in North Waziristan in which seven Pakistan soldiers were martyred, Dunya News reported.

The foreign office strongly condemned the use of Afghan soil by terrorists to carry out cross-border attacks and urged Kabul to take stern action against the individuals involved in militant activities in Pakistan.

In the last few days, incidents along Pak-Afghan border had significantly increased, in which Pakistani security forces were being targeted from across the border.

Pakistan and Afghanistan had been engaged for past several months through institutional channels for effective coordination and security along their long-shared border.

Pakistan has repeatedly requested Afghan government in the last few months to secure Pak-Afghan border region as the terrorists were using Afghan soil with impunity to carry out activities inside Pakistan, the spokesperson said.

