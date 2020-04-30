Pakistan also lodged protest against use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan on Friday summoned Afghanistan charge d affaires to lodge protest over unprovoked artillery shelling from Afghan side at Pakistani military posts in Chitral on April 14, Dunya News reported.

The unprovoked artillery shelling at Pakistani military posts in Chitral continued for 4-6 hours during which 35 artillery rounds were fired from Afghan territory. Pakistan armed forces responded the Afghan hostility in befitting manner after which the shelling stopped.

Pakistan also lodged protest against the use of Afghan soil for terrorist activities inside Pakistan. It was also conveyed that the Afghan government should secure the Pak-Afghan border area and improve border communication.

