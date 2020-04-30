State Department spokesperson said relationship between US and Pakistan has been a vital one.

WASHINGTON (Dunya News) - US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said there is no truth in allegations of former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan that United States was involved in ouster of his government, Dunya News reported.

There is no truth whatsoever to the allegations that have been put forward. We support the peaceful upholding of constitutional and democratic principles, including respect for human rights.

Addressing a media briefing, US State Department spokesperson Ned Price said that we do not support, whether it is in Pakistan or anywhere else around the world, one political party over another. We support broader principles, including the rule of law and equal justice under the law.

He said that for almost 75 years, the relationship between the United States and Pakistan has been a vital one. We look forward to continuing that work with Pakistan’s Government to promote peace and prosperity in Pakistan and the broader region. And in that spirit, we’ve congratulated Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on his election by the Pakistani Parliament, and we look forward to working with him and his government.

