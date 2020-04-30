Bilawal Bhutto said that Imran Khan tried to exploit NSC for political gains.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Chairman Pakistan People s Party (PPP) Bilawal Bhutto Zardari while criticizing former prime minister Imran Khan said that rejected and selected is now attacking the courts and other institutions, Dunya News reported on Wednesday.

On his Twitter handle, Bilawal Bhutto said that the courts have shown immense restraint. He said that Deputy Speaker National Assembly, Prime Minister and President have violated Article 6 when they attempted to subvert no-confidence motion.

He further said that Imran Khan tried to exploit NSC (National Security Committee) for political gains. He said that institutions are now neutral and Imran will find no place to hide.

