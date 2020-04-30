PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chairman and former prime minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that the real freedom war against imported government through alleged foreign conspiracy in the country has begun, Dunya News reported.

Addressing a huge public rally in Peshawar, his first since losing his government through no-confidence motion, Imran Khan gave a call to his supporters for staying on streets till the announcement of elections.

Imran Khan said that Pakistan has become a nation that will never tolerate an imported government . He said that decisive moment has arrived and the nation needs to choose if it wants slavery or independence.

He said that on Sunday (April 10) the nation rejected the imported government when tens of thousands people came out in every city of Pakistan to show their reaction against the foreign conspiracy of regime change.

He said that I went to jail during struggle for independence of judiciary and added that I have never provoked the nation against the institutions and the judiciary. He asked the judiciary to explain why doors of the courts were opened at 12:00 midnight just before he was ousted from power via a successful no-confidence motion.

Imran Khan said that in the past people used to distribute sweets whenever a prime minister of Pakistan was removed. But I am thankful to God that when I was removed and you all came and gave me such respect.

He said that I will go to every city of the country and will mobilize the masses. He said that this is not Pakistan of the 1970s when the US conspired to remove Zulfikar Ali Bhutto. This is not the same Pakistan, he said and added that our youth now have a voice and no one can silence them.

He said that entire family of the prime minister of “imported government” is out on bail and asked security institutions if the country s nuclear assets would be safe under the leadership of the Sharifs-led government.

