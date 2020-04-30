China commends PM Shehbaz’s statement on CPEC

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – China on Wednesday highly commended Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s remarks on the construction of China-Pakistan Economic Corridor saying it is ready to work with Pakistan.

During his regular briefing in Beijing, Foreign Ministry s Spokesperson Zhao Lijian said that China has noted Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif s remarks on the CPEC and we highly commend that.

He said all efforts will be made to continue pursuing high-quality development of the corridor and build it into a model and demonstration project for Belt and Road cooperation between the two countries.

Zhao Lijian said, since its launching, the CPEC had made important contributions to Pakistan s economic development and improvement of Pakistani people s livelihood.