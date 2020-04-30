ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) leader Miftah Ismail has said that Pakistan s trade deficit is more than Rs 5600 billion. The future of the country is at stake, we will show by improving the situation.



Speaking at a press conference, former finance minister Muftah Ismail said that inflation cannot be reduced immediately, currency has been devalued, wheat, sugar and fertilizer have been smuggled and now we cannot bring it back.



He further said that they were ready to do the Charter of Economy in 2018 also. PTI members are definitely liars but they are our brothers. Imran Khan is lying. We should not take it seriously. Come on, you put the country at stake for cheap fame.



Muftah Ismail said that the price monitoring system will be improved, the total stock market went up by 1700 points yesterday, the former government had said that there will be a deficit of 4000 billion, the country s deficit has been estimated from 5600 billion, this year 6400 billion. The deficit has been estimated, the Prime Minister announced a minimum wage of Rs 25,000.



He said that when Nawaz Sharif s government came to an end, we were exporting sugar and wheat, we will review electricity prices for farmers, PIA and steel mills should be privatized, we should have steel mills and PIA. Employee jobs also need to be taken care of.