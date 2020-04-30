ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Former information minister and central leader of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Fawad Chaudhry on Monday said that we reject Shahbaz Sharif s offer to probe Lettergate Scandal , Dunya News reported.

During his speech in the National Assembly after being elected as Prime Minister of Pakistan, Shahbaz Sharif had said that his government will probe the Lettergate Scandal and reveal the facts before the public.

Reacting to Shahbaz Sharif offer, Fawad Chaudhary in his message on Twitter said that we reject Shahbaz Sharif s offer to probe Lettergate Scandal .

"We reject Shahbaz Sharif s offer to probe the Lettergate Scandal as it is a vicious attempt on his part to give himself an NRO," he said. "The Supreme Court should form an independent commission to investigate the Lettergate Scandal , headed by a person with a clean record," he said.



