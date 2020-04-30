ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The joint opposition on Sunday said that Prime Minister Imran Khan committed an open coup against the country and the Constitution the punishment for which has been enshrined in Article 6 of the Constitution, Dunya News reported.

The joint opposition has demanded formation of a full bench of Supreme Court hear a case on the government s unconstitutional act of dismissal of the no-confidence vote against PM Imran.

The statement issued by the joint opposition, "Imran Niazi openly rebelled against the country and the Constitution, the punishment for which has been clearly stated in Article 6 of the Constitution

The joint opposition termed April 3 the darkest day in the country’s history, adding that constitutional, democratic, legal and political norms were violated by the PTI-led government.

They also said that the joint opposition had “proved its clear majority” in the National Assembly and made it clear that it has a majority in the lower house to pass no-confidence motion against PM Imran.

