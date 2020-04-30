Fawad Chaudhry said that political decisions are made by the people, not by the courts.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Sunday that under Article 69, the Supreme Court did not have the jurisdiction to give a judgment on the ruling of Parliament, as it was the constitutional power of the Speaker to give the ruling.

Talking to media outside the Supreme Court, he said that PTI lawyers and legal team will also reach the court on Monday to put forward their point of view. The Speaker National Assembly has given detailed reasons regarding Article 5 in his detailed ruling, said Chaudhry Fawad.

He said that for the first time, it was witnessed that the government was celebrating and the Opposition was worried over dissolution of the National Assembly and the decision to hold fresh elections.

Political parties, he said were never afraid of going to the people and the government has decided to go the people for a fresh mandate. "Political decisions are made by the people, not by the courts. People have the right to make these decisions," said Chaudhry Fawad.

Fawad said that the PTI under the leadership of Imran Khan, was challenging the Opposition to face it in the elections to be held in 90 days. He said that 220 million people of Pakistan would decide who should rule the country for next five years.

He said that the former Leader of the Opposition should know that the people of Pakistan were neither beggars nor dishonorable, they were proud people of Pakistan.

