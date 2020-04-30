Main function of death anniversary of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be held at Garhi Khuda Bux.

LARKANA, (Dunya News) - Pakistan People s Party (PPP) has finalized arrangements to observe the 43rd death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and founder chairman of PPP Late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto that falls on Monday (April 04, 2022).

PPP will start function of the anniversary at 7.00 pm on April 4 (Monday), there will be a public meeting to be addressed by the chairman of PPP Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, former president and co-chairman of PPP Asif Ali Zardari, Syed Khursheed Ahmed Shah, Nisar Ahmed Khuhro, Chief Minister Sindh Syed Murad Ali Shah and central leaders of PPP at Garhi Khuda Bakhsh Bhutto, on Monday.

This time the main function of death anniversary of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will be held at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto, in which the workers and leaders of PPPP and its sister s organizations will participate. A Mushaira has also been scheduled on the occasion.

A documentary, depicting life and achievements of late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto will also be shown on the occasion.

Separate camps have been set-up to accommodate the leaders and workers from all the four provinces, Gilgit-Biltistan, Northern areas and Azad Kashmir.

Reception camps have also been established. Carvans of workers and leaders of Pakistan People s Party have started reaching Larkana, Naudero and Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto to attend the death anniversary of late Bhutto.

Meanwhile, The chairperson of PPP(Shaheed Bhutto) Ghinwa Bhutto and others will also address a condolence meeting on the eve of 43rd death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and founder chairman of PPP late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto, on April 04, 2022, at Garhi Khuda Bux Bhutto.

Besides, a high-level meeting was held here under the chairmanship of Commissioner Larkana Division Ghanwar Ali Leghari at Commissioner s office, on Sunday.

The meeting reviewed and discussed in detail the arrangements to observe 43rd death anniversary of the former Prime Minister and founder chairman of PPP late Zulfikar Ali Bhutto.

