Police have so far made four arrests in connection with the attack on Nawaz Sharif office.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) supremo Nawaz Sharif s office in London came under attack on Sunday night during which three persons were wounded, Dunya News reported.

According to details, 15 to 20 persons, some of them wearing face masks, attacked Nawaz Sharif’s in London. A scuffle broke out between attackers and PML-N workers present there due to which three persons sustained injuries.

Police have so far made four arrests in connection with the attack on Nawaz Sharif office. Sources informed that police have arrested two attackers and two PML-N activists.

