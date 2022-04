Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly will be acting Governor Punjab.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – In a surprising turn of events, federal government has removed Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar as Governor Punjab.

Federal Minister for Information and Broadcasting Fawad Chaudhry on Sunday said that government will announce the new appointee later on.

The minister further said that Deputy Speaker of Punjab Assembly will be acting Governor Punjab.

