ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain on Friday dispelled the impression of any divide between civil-military relation, Dunya News reported.

Fawad Chaudhry in a message on Twitter said that the relationship between Prime Minister Imran Khan and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa are exemplary.

He said that a campaign is being run to show that there is a divide between the government and army. Fawad Chaudhry said that Imran Khan has made it clear that Pakistan Army is a symbol of security and safety of Pakistan.

