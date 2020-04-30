The State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters there was "no truth" to the allegations.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The US State Department on Thursday rejected the claims from Pakistan Premier Imran Khan that United States is involved in a conspiracy to remove him from power.

The State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters there was "no truth" to the allegations. "We are closely following developments in Pakistan. We respect (and) we support Pakistan s constitutional process and the rule of law," Price said.

Meanwhile, White House Director of Communications Kate Bedingfield on Thursday said there is "absolutely no truth" to allegations that Washington is working with the opposition in Pakistan to remove Prime Minister Imran Khan.

"There is absolutely no truth to that allegation," Bedingfield said during a press briefing.

