ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Crucial National Assembly (NA) session will be held today (Thursday) for debate on the no-confidence motion tabled by joint opposition against Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

The National Assembly session will be held at the Parliament House at 4:00pm. The 24-point agenda for NA session to be held today (Thursday) has been released.

As per details, the no-confidence motion is fourth on the agenda. Opposition leader in National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif will start debate on no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister.

It is pertinent to mention here that no-confidence motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was tabled on March 28 (Monday).

Opposition leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif, while tabling the motion, said that he was presenting a no-confidence motion against the Prime Minister. The Motion was tabled under Article A-95 of the Constitution, and it had 161 Members as signatories.

