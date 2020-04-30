Pakistan reports no Covid-19 death for second consecutive day

At least 210 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Pakistan has reported no coronavirus-related death for second consecutive day on Thursday, Dunya News reported.

The nationwide tally of fatalities from the novel coronavirus stands at 30,333 on Thursday while the confirmed positive cases in the country has surged to 1,523,072.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 210 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 30,054 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 210 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 0.69 percent.

Note: This story will be updated very soon.

