OIC-CFM session adopts action plan on Jammu & Kashmir

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The 48th Session of OIC Council of Foreign Ministers has adopted an action plan on Jammu and Kashmir, envisaging greater coordination amongst the member states on this outstanding dispute.

Under the Plan, the member states in their bilateral engagements with India will raise the Jammu and Kashmir dispute to advance a peaceful resolution in accordance with UN resolutions and underscore respect for the fundamental human rights of the Kashmiri people.

The OIC countries will coordinate their positions on peace and security, human rights and humanitarian dimensions of occupied Jammu and Kashmir at the United Nations and other international fora. They will lend their support for the continued monitoring of the human rights situation in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir.

The OIC Contact Group on Jammu and Kashmir will meet regularly to take stock of the evolving situation and make action-oriented recommendations to the CFM to address the evolving situation in the occupied territory. It will also conduct visits on both sides of the Line of Control to obtain first-hand information of the situation.

The OIC Secretary General will raise the Kashmir dispute in engagements with various interlocutors, including international, regional and human rights organizations.

The OIC Secretariat will constitute a panel of international eminent personalities to explore legal, political and diplomatic avenues for peaceful settlement of the Kashmir dispute.

