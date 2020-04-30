No COVID related death reported in Pakistan in last 24 hours

At least 443 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – For the first time in almost two years, no coronavirus-related death was reported in Pakistan in the last 24 hours, Dunya News reported.

The nationwide tally of fatalities from the novel coronavirus stands at 30,333 on Wednesday while the confirmed positive cases in the country has surged to 1,522,862.

According to the latest figures issued by the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), 443 persons were tested positive for COVID-19 in the past 24 hours.

Pakistan has conducted 34,476 tests in the past 24 hours out of which 443 persons were tested positive for the disease. The COVID Positivity Ratio was recorded at 1.28 percent.

