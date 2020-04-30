The meeting will also review the preparations for PTI public rally in Islamabad on March 27.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan will chair a meeting of political committee of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) amid rising political tensions in the country.

The meeting will be held at Bani Gala today (Wednesday) to discuss the current political situation in the country. Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over the meeting.

According to sources, the meeting will review the political situation arising after the no-trust motion submitted by the opposition parties against the Prime Minister. The meeting will also review the preparations for PTI public rally in Islamabad on March 27.

Sources further said that the Prime Minister will be briefed on the contacts being made with the coalition parties and estranged PTI members. The Prime Minister will also hold separate meetings with PTI parliamentarians.

