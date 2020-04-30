Fawad said that Shahbaz has violated his oath by giving statement for forming a national government.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain Wednesday said that Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and opposition leaders in the National Assembly Shahbaz Sharif s statement of forming a national government for five years is extra-constitutional , Dunya News reported.

Giving his reaction to the statement, Fawad Chaudhry said that Shahbaz Sharif has violated his oath by giving statement for forming a national government for five years.

Fawad Chaudhry strongly criticized Shahbaz Sharif and said that it would be an extra-constitutional step as there was no provision for a national government in the Constitution.

He said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) is the most popular party in the country and added that the opposition parties were trying to buy the loyalties of the PTI parliamentarians.

