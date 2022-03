Ijaz Shah called on of Chaudhry Brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Monday.

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Federal Minister of Narcotics Control Ijaz Shah called on of Chaudhry Brothers of Pakistan Muslim League-Quaid (PML-Q) on Monday.

As per sources, the Federal Minister and PML-Q leadership including Chaudhry Shujaat and Moonis Elahi met to discuss the current political situation of the country as well as coalition with Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

The Chaudhrys revealed that they are still holding consultations over the evolving political situation of the country.