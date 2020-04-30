Farrukh Habib said that the world should take notice of India's firing of a missile inside Pakistan.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Friday said that India s weak defense system has become a threat to peace in the region, Dunya News reported.

In a message of Twitter, Farrukh Habib said: "What kind of defense system does India have that has no control over its missiles"? Farrukh Habib said that the world should take notice of India s firing of a missile inside Pakistan.

"The world should take note of whether India s defense system is strong enough to handle its own nuclear missiles. Weaknesses in their defense system have also become a threat to peace in the region," he twitted.

