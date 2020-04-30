ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Special Assistant to the Prime Minister (SAPM) on Political Communication Dr Shahbaz Gill Tuesday said the PTI and its allies would defeat the “ill-fated” opposition, which, he alleged, was resorting to a foul play of horse-trading in the Parliament.

A humiliating defeat was the opposition’s fate as its no-trust motion against Prime Minister Imran Khan was doomed to fail, he said while addressing a news conference in response to a joint presser of the opposition parties’ top leaders.

He said whether it was Asif Ali Zardari, Shehbaz Sharif or Fazl-ur-Rehman, they all knew the art of sale-purchase (horse-trading) and wanted to use it for toppling the democratically elected government.

And, to cover up their horse-trading, the opposition leaders were citing a recent statement of PM Imran Khan about the European Union and the West out of its context, he said. “They are blaming that the prime minister has given such a statement that is against the European Union.”

The PM, he added, had acted as the head of a sovereign state as evident from his statement that Pakistan would be partner in peace, not in war.

He regretted that the opposition leaders had no vision about the country’s independent foreign policy, national economy and the problems faced by the common man. “They have the only tension about their indictment in corruption cases. They want to avoid it at any cost as their cases are getting matured.”

The SAPM said the opposition’s was worried about their corruption cases and subsequent punishments after due court proceedings, so they were out to sabotage all those things even by becoming stooges of the foreign elements, who wanted to create anarchy in the country.

Despite their agitation, he made it clear that PM Imran would never give the opposition parties any NRO (National Reconciliation Ordinance). “There is a message of Prime Minister Imran Khan for the opposition again that they will not be given any NRO rather a defeat for the 37th time in the no-confidence motion.”

Gill vowed that the PTI government and its allies would give the opposition an exemplary defeat in the no-trust-move in the next week, sending them packing once for all. “By the grace of Allah Almighty, the government will remain intact, and the opposition will be given a befitting response to their all moves.”

He said the PTI government remained committed to an across the board accountability, and tried to recover the looted national wealth and bring the culprits to the task.

Gill was of the view that the PM had been saying repeatedly that when the noose would be tightened around the corrupt elements, they would get united against the government.

He said the PM’s prediction had proven correct as the entire nation saw the group of corrupt people sitting together and speaking against the democratically elected government. Zardari, Shehbaz and Fazl-ur-Rehman were sitting together but with different justifications for the move against the PM.

