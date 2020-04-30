ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Pakistan People s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari on Tuesday while declaring no-confidence motion a democratic weapon said that now he won’t let Imran Khan sit in peace even for a day.

Addressing the participants of the Awami March at D-Chowk on Tuesday, Bilawal Bhutto paid tribute to the die-hard workers of the PPP for participating in the march.

“These brave and loyal people have been protesting against the selected government for the last 10 days and the numbers continued to increase,” he said.

Bilawal went on to say that the PPP had no personal enmity with Imran Khan but it had turned against him because he made the people s life miserable by increasing inflation and unemployment in the country.

The PPP chairman also blamed that Imran had committed the economical murder of the masses and pushed them below the poverty line.

He said that the people of Pakistan would not tolerate this prime minister anymore and must oust him at every cost, adding that the masses must achieve victory against Imran Khan.

He said that time has come to send Imran Khan packing and the new generation would take the rein of the country.

Earlier, the PPP chairman said that the puppet Imran still has a little time left to resign, dissolve the assembly so that free and fair elections can take place. Otherwise, the Jiyalas are here to dislodge him. Today, every political party of the opposition is demanding a no-confidence against him.

Bilawal said that the conspiracy against PPP was in fact a conspiracy against the people of Pakistan. Quaid-e-Awam was martyred so that the poor would be left hapless but Mohtarma Benazir Bhutto thwarted this effort and opposed dictators Zia and Musharraf while challenging the extremists and terrorists. This puppet has made the lives of the people hell. He gave relief to the rich and crushed the poor.

He said the PPP always looked after the poor people of Pakistan. At a time when the world was facing the worst recession, President Zardari introduced the BISP, increased salaries and pensions. 10000 employees of the Pakistan Steel Mills have been made jobless by this puppet. He was doing the same to the 16000 government employees but despite being in the opposition, the PPP got them restored on their jobs.

