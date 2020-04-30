P&D Balochistan portfolio withdrawn from Zahoor Buledi

QUETTA (Dunya News) - Chief Minister Balochistan, Mir Quddus Bizenjo has withdrawn the planning and development department portfolio from the senior minister, Mir Zahoor Buledi on Tuesday.

According to a notification issued by the Chief Secretary’s office, CM Balochistan is pleased to withdraw portfolio from Zahoor Buledi. The portfolio would now rest with CM Balochistan, the notification concluded.

Buledi belongs to the ruling Balochistan Awami Party (BAP). He was a senior minister in the cabinet of Mor Quddus Bizenjo.



It may be recalled that for some time after Zahoor Buledi, differences were going on with Balochistan Chief Minister Abdul Qaddos Bizenjo while the provincial minister had a meeting with Sardar Yar Muhammad Rind the previous day.