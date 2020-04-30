GUJRANWALA (Dunya News) - Minister for Federal Education and Professional Training Shafqat Mahmood on Monday said that Opposition’s proposed no-confidence move against the PTI-led government of Prime Minister Imran Khan will fail if they table it in the National Assembly, Dunya News reported.

Addressing the newsmen in Gujranwala on Monday, Shafqat Mahmood termed the long march led by Pakistan People’s Party chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari as a “fraud march”.

He said the government will set up a university with a cost of 25 billion rupees in Gujranwala soon. He said that a children s hospital besides Hafizabad Road will be built soon to facilitate the public of the area.

Shafqat Mahmood said that people are getting benefited with provision of health cards. He said the opposition is trying to misguide people in which they will never succeed.

He said that the Prime Minister Imran Khan held a successful public gathering in Melsi and people showed their trust in the Prime Minister s initiatives.

