The first International Women’s Day was observed on February 28, 1909 in the United States.

ISLAMABAD – International Women s Day is being observed today (Tuesday) across the world including Pakistan to raise awareness against gender discrimination and to acknowledge the outstanding contributions by women in different fields.

The first International Women’s Day was observed on February 28, 1909 in the United States following a declaration by the Socialist Party of America. Among other relevant historic events, it came to commemorate the 1911 Triangle Shirtwaist Factory fire.

The idea of having an international women’s day was first put forward at the turn of the 20th century amid rapid industrialization and economic expansion that led to protests over working conditions.

The day is also commemorated at the United Nations level and is designated in many countries as a national holiday.

When women from all the continents, with ethnic, linguistic, cultural, economic and political differences, come together to celebrate their Day, they can look back to a tradition that represents at least nine decades of struggle for equality, justice, peace and development.

The International Women’s Day is the story of ordinary women as makers of history; it is rooted in the centuries-old struggle of women to participate in society on an equal footing with men. In ancient Greece, Lysistrata initiated a sexual strike against men in order to end war; during the French Revolution, Parisian women calling for liberty, equality, fraternity marched on Versailles to demand women’s suffrage.

International Women Day is also being observed in Pakistan to mark the Women rights in the country.

