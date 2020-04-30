LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jahangir Tareen group will hold an important meeting today to discuss and finalize its strategy regarding opposition’s much hyped no-confidence motion and evolving political situation.

According to details, the meeting will be held at Lahore residence of estranged PTI leader Jahangir Tareen; however, he himself will address the huddle through video link as he is in London for medical checkup.

The group will also share details about its contact with other disgruntled lawmakers of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI).

A day earlier, the head of Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) and Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam (JUI-F) Maulana Fazl-ur-Rehman said that they have the required numbers for no-confidence motion.