ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday said that robust revenue growth of 28.5 percent by the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) had enabled the government to subsidize petrol and electricity.

"Because of this performance of FBR we are able to subsidize petrol, diesel, and electricity and give relief to our people," the Prime Minister said in a tweet.

FBR has successfully knocked down Feb revenue target of Rs. 441 billion, posting robust growth of 28.5 percent, and up to the month growth of over 30 percent. Because of this performance of FBR we are able to subsidise petrol, diesel and electricity and give relief to our people. — Imran Khan (@ImranKhanPTI) March 2, 2022

The FBR collected net revenues of Rs 3,799 billion during the first eight months of the current fiscal year (2021-22), exceeding the target set for the period by Rs268 billion.

