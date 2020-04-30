Position of Sharif family was taken before the article was published.

LONDON (Dunya News) – Daily Mail has submitted a reply to the court after a delay of one year in which it was stated that after Shehbaz Sharif became the Chief Minister, his assets increased significantly.

The British newspaper Daily Mail has submitted a response of 49 pages that contains reference made by NAB to Shehbaz Sharif.

The response included account details of Shehbaz Sharif and his family, the statements of employees of Sharif family, the names of employees who have deposited money in banks in Dubai and Pakistan.

The evidences presented in the response by Daily Mail also mentioned Ramzan Sugar Mills, while it was stated that the position of Sharif family was taken before the article was published.

Daily Mail also submitted a reply in the court regarding Shehbaz Sharif s son-in-law and claimed that the News outlet still stands with the printed allegations regarding Shehbaz Sharif and his son-in-law Ali Imran Yousuf. Ali Imran Yousuf s assets have also increased after marriage in Sharif family.

