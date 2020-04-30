PPP's long march: Govt decides to set up joint coordination committee

LAHORE (Dunya News) - On the issue of Pakistan Peoples Party (PPP) long march, the federal and Punjab government has decided to set up a joint coordination committee.

The decision to set up the joint coordination committee was taken at a meeting chaired by Interior Minister Sheikh Rashid Ahmed and Punjab Chief Minister (CM) Sardar Usman Bazdar.

The committee will include officials from the federal interior ministry and the provincial interior ministry.

Punjab CM Usman Bazdar issued guidelines to the provincial government regarding the long march.

The Punjab government was briefed about the details of organizing the long march. It was mentioned that around 6-10 thousand people will participate in the long march.

According to the details, the long march will be handled in a peaceful manner. No administrative tactics will be used to curtail the long march of PPP.