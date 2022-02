The meeting will review matters pertaining to opposition’s likely no-confidence move and long march.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Prime Minister Imran Khan on Friday summoned a meeting of the central leadership of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to review opposition’s no-confidence motion.

According to sources, the meeting will be held in Bani Gala in which matters relating to country’s politics, and opposition’s anti-government narrative.

The meeting will also reviewed matters pertaining to opposition’s likely no-confidence move and long march.