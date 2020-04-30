Lahore (Web Desk) – Vice President of Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PMLN) Maryam Nawaz on Thursday shared her thoughts on the decision announced by the Sessions Court Islamabad in Noor Mukadam murder case.

As per the decision by the Session Court the convict Zahir Jaffer has been sentenced to death. While the PMLN leader pinned a note on her twitter handle and highlighted that Zahir Jaffer not only committed the crime but also used his money and influence to turn the matter in his favor.

Maryam Nawaz stated that, “Zahir Jaffer’s crimes were not only confined to rape & murder but the fact that he used his money and influence to assail the credibility of the victim. This perhaps is the only crime where the victim becomes the accused. Rest in peace Noor.”

“The wounds Noor Mukada’s rape & murder inflicted on the collective conscience of humanity may never heal but it is reassuring that beasts in human disguise will realise that consequences can be grave,” said Maryam.

— Maryam Nawaz Sharif (@MaryamNSharif) February 24, 2022