ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Chairman National Accountability Bureau (NAB) Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal on Tuesday said that NAB has apprehended untouchables for the first time in the country s history besides convicting 1,405 accused persons due to vigorous prosecution in Accountability Courts from 2017 to 2021.

Chairing a meeting held to review performance of Prosecution Division and Operation Divisions of NAB at its headquarters, the chairman said NAB was determined for logical conclusion of mega corruption cases of money laundering, fake accounts, assets beyond known sources of income, cheating public at large, illegal housing/cooperative societies and modarba/musharka cases by utilizing all its resources as per law.

The meeting was informed that Prosecution Division of NAB was working closely with Operations Division NAB Headquarters in order to provide legal assistance to all Regional Bureaus of NAB in conduct of complaint verifications, inquiries, investigations, references and pending cases of NAB on the basis of solid evidence in the respected Courts as per law.

The forum was informed that, the Prosecution Division was being revamped by inducing experienced legal consultants/special prosecutors.Some1237 references of NAB are under trial in the learned Accountability Courts with a worth of about Rs 1335 billion.

He said that out of 179 mega corruption cases of NAB, 66 mega corruption cases had been brought to logical conclusion while 93 mega corruption cases were under trial in the learned Accountability Courts of the country.

NAB is regularly reviewing the performance of NAB through computer based specially devised state of art monitoring and evaluation systems but also physically inspecting through Chairman NAB s Inspection and Monitoring Team (CIMT) to further review overall performance of NAB.

Moreover, NAB has established its own Pakistan Training and Research academy in which specialized training has been started to impart investigation officers as well as Prosecutors officers on modern lines in order to conduct investigations of cases of money laundering and white collar crime cases. NAB has also established an Anti Money Laundering Cell in NAB headquarters with main responsibilities to have compliance, monitoring, analysis and coordination with National FATF Secretariat and relevant stakeholders as per law.

