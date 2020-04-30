Roof collapse kills one, injures four in Raiwind

Rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies and injured person to hospital.

RAIWIND (Dunya News) – A minor girl was killed and four more persons were wounded when roof of a dilapidated house suddenly collapsed in Raiwind on Monday, Dunya News reported.

According to details, five persons were buried under the debris when roof of a house located in Makowali Jhalar area near Raiwind. Rescue teams reached the spot and retrieved a dead body from the rubble while four persons were rescued in injured condition.

Rescue teams have shifted the dead bodies and injured person to hospital. Rescue sources said that the deceased minor girl was identified as five-year-old Zainab.

