Farrukh Habib said that PML-N always preferred personal interest over national interests.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting, Farrukh Habib said on Monday Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) has ‘lost its mind’ after seeing failure in no-trust move, being planned against the Prime Minister.

The Minister, in his response to the press conference of PML-N Information Secretary Marriyum Aurangzeb, said her party came back to previous position ‘Mujhe Kyun Nikala’ after failed attempt to overthrow the government during the last three years.

The PML-N always preferred personal interest over national interests, he said citing meeting of Afghan National Security Advisor Hamdullah with Nawaz Sharif in London, said a news release issued here.

He said PML-N always maligned state institutions and their Supremo Nawaz Sharif, a fugitive, continued the same practice. This was history of PML-N that they attacked the apex court when a ruling was announced against them.

The State Minister said there were same people, who used to influence judiciary and dictated judges like Justice Abdul Qayyum to get decision in favor.

If they were in power ‘everything is alright’ but while in opposition they started dragging state institutions in each matter, he added.

Farrukh said Pakistan Tahreek-e-Insaf believed in strengthening state institutions under the leadership of Prime Minister Imran Khan.

“We should respect state institutions, they are engage in fighting terrorism by each passing day,” said the Minister. The personnel of armed forces were sacrificing their lives to protect the motherland, he added.

