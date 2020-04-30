Jahangir Tareen group of PTI has announced to play it role in current political situation in country

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Jahangir Tareen group of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) on Tuesday announced to play it role in the current political situation in the country, Dunya News reported.

A consultative meeting of Jahangir Tareen group was held at the residence of Aun Chaudhry in Lahore in which consultations were held on the political situation in the country after the opposition announced to bring a no-confidence motion against the government.

Talking to media after the meeting, Jahangir Tareen said that we are in contact with all political parties and added that people from our own party are also in contact with us.

Jahangir Tareen also advised Prime Minister Imran Khan to pay attention to the economic situation of the country. According to sources, six MNAs and 20 MPAs were present in the meeting.

