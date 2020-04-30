Asad Umar has congratulated Ali Amin and PTI workers on defeating JUI-F in its home constituency.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar while taking a jibe at Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman on Sunday said that a person who couldn t protect his home constituency wants to topple the government.

Asad Umar was referring to Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Khan Gandapur victory in the Tehsil Mayor election in Dera Ismail Khan, the home constituency of Maulana Fazlur Rehman

Asad Umar in a message on Twitter has congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI workers on defeating JUI-F in its home constituency earlier in general elections and now in local government elections.

— Asad Umar (@Asad_Umar) February 13, 2022

He said that a person who couldn t protect his home constituency wants to topple the government.

