PESHAWAR (Dunya News) - Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) candidate Umar Amin Gandapur won the Dera Ismail Khan mayoral election by defeating Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam-Fazl (JUI-F) candidate Muhammad Kafeel Nizami by over 20,000 votes, Dunya News reported on Sunday.

According to unofficial results, Umar Amin Gandapur secured 63,753 votes while the JUI’s Muhammad Kafeel Nizami bagged only 38,891 votes. Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) candidate Faisal Karim Kundi remained third with 32,788 votes.

Federal Minister for Planning, Development, Reforms and Special Initiatives Asad Umar in a message on Twitter has congratulated Ali Amin Gandapur and PTI workers on defeating JUI-F in its home constituency earlier in general elections and now in local government elections.

He said that a person who couldn t protect his home constituency wants to topple the government.

Meanwhile, re-polling was held on seats of City Mayor, Tehsil Chairman, Neighborhood and Village Council seats in thirteen districts for local government elections in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa where the polling had stopped during the first phase of local body elections due to brawl and the deaths of candidates.

The 13 districts include Charsadda, Nowshera, Khyber, Mohmand, Mardan, Kohat, Karak, Bannu, Lakki Marwat, Dera Ismail Khan, Buner, Bajaur and Peshawar.

Tehsil Chairman Dara Adamkhel:

According to the unofficial results of Kohat Tehsil Chairman Dara Adamkhel, Independent candidate Shahid Bilal won with 2279 votes. Independent candidate Abrar Muhammad Afridi got 1089 votes.

Tehsil Council Khar:

According to the unofficial result of 188 polling stations in Khar Tehsil Council of Bajaur District, Syed Badshah of Jamiat Ulema-e-Islam has won with 18,732 votes. Haroon Al-Rasheed of Jamaat-e-Islami got 18,038 votes.

Tehsil Karak:

According to the unofficial results of re-polling at 14 polling stations in tehsil Karak, Azmat Khattak of PTI won with 3578 votes. Abdul Rehman of ANP got 2460 votes. In all, Azmat Khattak got 20,022 votes at 150 polling stations. Abdul Rehman of ANP got 16,219 votes in total.

Chairman Tehsil Council Bara:

JUI-F won the seat of Chairman Tehsil Council Bara. According to unofficial results of re-polling at five polling stations, Independent candidate Abdul Razzaq Afridi got 985 votes. Mufti Muhammad Kafeel of JUI-F got 535 votes and won with a total of 8,075 votes. His opponent Abdul Razzaq Afridi got a total of 7,719 votes.

Chairman Tehsil Council Banda Daud Shah:

According to the unofficial results of four polling stations, Inayatullah Khattak of PTI won with 1,256 vote. Khalid Khattak of JUI-F got 826 votes. Inayatullah Khattak’s total votes turned out to be 14,534. While Khalid Khattak total turned out to be 12,956 votes.

Mayor Peshawar:

Zubair Ali of JUI-F maintained his lead from six polling stations for the seat of Mayor Peshawar in the re-polling election and got 1030 more votes.

In the last election, Zubair Ali got 62,388 votes while his rival Rizwan Bangash of PTI got 50,659 votes. During the re-election, Zubair Ali took the lead with 63,418 votes. While Rizwan Bangash managed to get a total of 51,395 votes by getting 736 votes.

