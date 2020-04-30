Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition has completely failed and fighting for its survival.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Friday said that the opposition did not have the required numbers to table no-confidence motion against the government of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Dunya News reported.

Sheikh Rashid said in his tweet that Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) was a meeting of failed and defeated opposition and added that failure and defeat is evident from the faces of PDM leaders.



2/4 — Sheikh Rashid Ahmed (@ShkhRasheed) February 11, 2022

Minister for Interior said that the opposition has completely failed and fighting for its survival.

Sheikh Rashid said that the opposition is even holding meetings with our allies as they did not have the required numbers. He said that the opposition will not table no-confidence motion against the government now, nor they will come to Islamabad on March 23.

