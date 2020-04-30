Valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.

LALAMUSA (Dunya News) – A massive fire broke out in Landa Bazaar of Lalamusa in the wee hours of Friday, gutting more than 200 hundred shops, Dunya News reported.

At least four fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot after being informed and brought the fire under control after a hectic effort. The cause of fire is not known yet.

According to rescue sources, no casualty was reported in the incident. However, valuables worth millions of rupees were reduced to ashes by the fire.


