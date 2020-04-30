RAWALPINDI (Dunya News) - Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Wednesday presided over a Corps Commanders Conference at General Headquarters in Rawalpindi.

According to a statement issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the forum was given comprehensive briefing on security situation in the country particularly recent incidents in Balochistan.

The participants were apprised on the measures being undertaken to counter hostile efforts to destabilise Pakistan.

The forum also paid tribute to the martyrs who gave ultimate sacrifice for the defence of the country while valiantly repulsing recent terrorist attacks in Balochistan & inflicting heavy losses on them.

Speaking on the occasion, the COAS expressed satisfaction over operational preparedness of the formations and safeguards in place to thwart designs of inimical forces.

He said that we have come a long way in our fight against terrorism, adding that armed forces, with the support of the nation, have conducted successful operations against terrorists of all hue and colour.

“Their desperate attempts for revival won’t be allowed to succeed,” Gen Bajwa reiterated. We will eliminate all remnants of terrorists, their abettors & accomplices whatever is the cost, he emphasised.

Gen Bajwa also directed all formations to concentrate on maintaining high standards of basic military training to ensure effective execution of operations in conventional / sub conventional domain.