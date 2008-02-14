Karachi police allegedly kill student in 'fake encounter'

07 December,2021 06:53 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Karachi police have killed a youth on Monday night in a fake encounter and also claimed to injure his friend in exchange of fire in Orangi Town area of Karachi, Dunya News reported.

The youth who was killed in the police firing was identified as Arsalan Mehsud. Upon receiving the information, a large number of family members rushed to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital and declared the Police claim of encounter as false.

The family members said that Arsalan Mehsud was a 12th class student who was going home from the coaching centre with his friend Yasir. Police also declared Yasiras Arsalan s accomplice.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) leader Haleem Adil said that the father of the victim is a PTI worker and blamed Sindh Chief Minister for the fake encounter.

On the other hand, DIG West Nasir Aftab Abbasi also reached Shaheed Hospital after the incident. DIG West has formed a three-member committee to investigate the incident.

According to police, the police official who opened fire on the youth was isentified as Tauheed and was wearing plain clothes and termed the incident as an encounter. Police said that a three-member committee has been formed for a transparent investigation into the incident, which includes SSP Central Murtaza Tabassum, SP Investigation Central Shehla Qureshi and SP Gulberg.

