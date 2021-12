Fawad Chaudhry said the party leadership would be taken into confidence on different measures.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain has said that Prime Minister Imran Khan has convened the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf Core Committee meeting today (Thursday), Dunya News reported.

In a tweet, he said the party leadership would be taken into confidence on different measures including some social initiatives such as Kamyab Pakistan, Ehsaas Programme and Sehat Insaf Card during the meeting.



