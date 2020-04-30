Rescue sources said that no casualty was reported in the incident.

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Fire erupted in the huts located in Nagan Chowrangi area of Karachi on Monday night which spread very quickly, Dunya News reported.

Police sources said that the fire started when a cylinder exploded in a hut which spread and engulfed several nearby huts. Six fire brigade vehicles and rescue teams reached the spot and doused the blaze after a hectic effort of one hour.

Rescue sources said that the fire was so massive as it completely destroyed 35 huts as well as belongings of the residents. They also informed that no casualty was reported in the incident.

